Art Institute of Atlanta unexpectedly announces closure

article

The Art of Institute of Atlanta, which awards associate and bachelor's degrees in art and science along with diploma and on-degree programs, has announced that it is closing its doors.

The announcement was unexpected. The school says it will close its door Saturday.

The new semester was supposed to start Oct. 2.

The school is one of 8 art institutes, all of which are being closed, according to The Art Institutes.

The other schools are:

• Miami International University of Art & Design

• The Art Institute of Austin, a branch of The Art Institute of Houston

• The Art Institute of Dallas, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design

• The Art Institute of Houston

• The Art Institute of San Antonio, a branch of The Art Institute of Houston

• The Art Institute of Tampa, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design

• The Art Institute of Virginia Beach, a branch of The Art Institute of Atlanta

The closures will affect thousands of students.

The school's website has been replaced with a "Closed School Information Page."

To help with transfers, the school says it will mail current students 5 official copies of their transcripts at no cost.