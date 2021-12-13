Arson suspected after playground equipment burns at Haralson County church

article

Deputies in Haralson County want to know who set fire to wooden playground equipment at an area church late last week.

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the playground of District Line United Methodist Church on Morgan Road.

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office said a boat structure costing about $10,000 burned down overnight. Investigators believe it was intentionally set.

The sheriff’s office calls it "a great loss to the children and the church."

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area or may have seen something suspicious to call the sheriff’s office at 770-646-2011 or Deputy Fire Chief John Entrekin at 770-646-2036 ext. 1202.

