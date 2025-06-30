Arrests made in Norcross hotel shooting, but little comfort for victim's mother

The Brief Gerrica Wilson, mother of Andre Jones, expresses her unbearable grief and calls for community action against gun violence after her son's murder. Two suspects, Dametris Bush and Jaharri Foster, have been arrested and charged with murder, but Wilson finds little comfort as her son was not the intended target. Wilson emphasizes the impact on her son's children and urges the community to unite against the ongoing issue of gun violence to prevent further tragedies.



The mother of a man shot and killed outside a Norcross hotel earlier this month is speaking publicly for the first time, describing her grief as unbearable and calling for community action against gun violence.

What they're saying:

Gerrica Wilson says the arrests of two suspects in the murder of her son, 29-year-old Andre Jones, bring little comfort.

"There's no comfort that I'll ever get. Even when you are sentenced, there will be no comfort," Wilson said. "Your family will still be able to talk to you. They'll be able to visit you. We won't have Andre."

Jones, a father of three, was with a friend at the Horizon Inn and Suites in Norcross when he was shot and killed two weeks ago. On Friday, Gwinnett County police announced the arrests of 33-year-old Dametris Bush and 28-year-old Jaharri Foster, both charged with murder in connection to the case.

Wilson says detectives informed her that her son was not the intended target.

"To find out it was a case of mistaken identity—it just opened my heart up. And just like somebody took it out and stomped on it and spit on it. It was the worst feeling ever," she said.

Wilson, who spent the day finalizing funeral arrangements, said the loss has been especially hard on her son’s children.

"The middle one is really struggling. Odin. He's just angry. He's mad," she said. "And, you know, why would somebody take my dad from me?... How do you explain that to a kid? Other than the world has gone mad."

Dametris Bush and Jaharri Foster are facing murder charges. (Gwinnett County Polcie Department)

What's next:

Now, she’s urging the community to come together and take action.

"Since my son's death, I've seen the news and the three or four other people right behind. Back to back to back—gun violence, gun violence. There has to be something we can do as a community."

"I don't want another mother or father or sister or brother or uncle [or] aunt to feel this pain," Wilson said. "It's senseless."