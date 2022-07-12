Man arrested in deadly shooting at apartment complex near Six Flags

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Cobb County police investigate a triple shooting that left two people dead at an Austell apartment on July 11, 2022. (FOX 5)

The man wanted in connection to a triple shooting at an Austell apartment complex on Monday that left two people dead and one person critically injured has been arrested.

Lester Piercefield was taken into custody with the help of the Paulding County SWAT team on Tuesday, Cobb County police said.

The shooting happened at an apartment located at 400 Westwood Place inside the Premier Apartments in Austell just before 4:20 a.m. on Monday.a

Officers discovered the bodies of 27-year-old Jeremy Davis, of Carrollton, and 24-year-old Lena Wolfe, of Austell.

Police said a second woman, identified by police as 36-year-old Yolanda Spiller, of Austell, suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Spiller is expected to survive her injuries.

Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Friends and family of those found dead at an Austell apartment gathered to remember them during a vigil on July 12, 2022. (FOX 5)

A vigil was held for the victims on Tuesday afternoon. Friends and family held signs, prayed, and remembered those killed.

No motive has been given by investigators in the deadly shooting.

Piercefield is expected to be booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. His charges were not immediately disclosed.