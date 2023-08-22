4 arrested in deadly Douglas County home invasion

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Keyako Elijah Enrique Moore (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Four people have been arrested in a deadly home invasion in Douglas County last summer.

Cory Myers, 46, was shot and killed at the Birch Landing apartment complex in Lithia Springs on June 7, 2022.

Douglas County investigators say it took law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions to arrest the four men responsible. They are:

Christian Jeriel Dejerinett, 20, of Jonesboro, was captured in Atlanta on Aug 2

Keyako Elijah Enrique Moore, 22, of Jonesboro, was captured in Jonesboro on Aug 2

Jermonie Taj Suttles, 21, of Jonesboro, was captured in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Aug. 9

Dion Eric Williams, 46, Charlotte, North Carolina, was captured in Charlotte on Aug. 19

Investigators have not released details surrounding the crime including the motive.