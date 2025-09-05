Arrest made in shooting death of Oscar Cruz, whose body was dumped outside church

The Brief An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Oscar Cruz. Cruz was killed at his home, and then his body was dumped outside a church. Police have identified the suspect as Raymond Cooper.



Police say Raymond Cooper shot and killed Oscar Cruz at his home then left his body outside a church in Snellville.

What we know:

Gwinnett County police in July found the body of Oscar Cruz outside Cannon United Methodist Church on Webb Gin House Rd. near Dogwood in Snellville.



Police now accuse Cooper of murdering Cruz. Investigators tell Fox 5 the victim knew the suspect.



"They met up for some type of transaction. What exactly is not known at this time," said Cpl. Juan Madiedo, spokesman for the Gwinnett County Police Department



Police say the two men went to Cruz’s home on Gin Blossom Circle. "At one point, the victim was brought to his house and a home invasion occurred," Madiedo said. "They had some type of disagreement."



Police say Cooper used duct tape to tie Cruz’s hands. "There was some binding, there was some tying," Madiedo said.



Police say Cooper drove Cruz to the church and left his body in the parking lot. "He was shot more than one time," Madiedo said.

What we don't know:

The motive is unclear.

What they're saying:

Neighbors on Gin Blossom Circle are relieved a suspect is behind bars. "To hear this, it’s kind of scary," said Cherise Thomas. "Glad that the person was caught."



Thomas says this is normally a safe neighborhood. Now she worries about her children. "I tell them every day ‘be careful of your surroundings,’" Thomas said. "I really don’t want anything like that happening over here ever again."

What's next:

Cooper faces several charges, including murder, kidnapping and home invasion. More charges could follow. Call police if you have any more details that could help them in this murder.