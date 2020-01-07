Arrest made in violent home invasion in Rockdale County

Deputies have arrested Victor Jones in connection with a violent home invasion.

The crime happened at a home on Lost Valley Drive.

Deputies said two men kicked in the door of the home.

SHERIFF: WOMAN, GUNMEN EXCHANGE GUNFIRE IN VIOLENT ROCKDALE COUNTY HOME INVASION

That's when detectives said a relative of the homeowner got into a shootout with the intruders.

A relative was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.