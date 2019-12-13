Arrest made in Gwinnett County death following house party

Police in Gwinnett County have made an arrest in a shooting death following a house party earlier this week.

Jose Rivera, 23, of Lawrenceville, was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder for what police said was his part in the death of 20-year-old Lawrenceville resident Christopher Morand.

Police said they discovered Morand’s body at a home located in the 500 block of Taylor Road in unincorporated Suwannee on Tuesday.

Witnesses say the 20-year-old man was shot to death during an altercation at a Gwinnett County house party. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Witnesses told police a party took place at the home on Monday night, saying that Morand was shot after getting into an altercation with other party attendees.

Investigators spent most of Tuesday coming over the house for evidence. A motive is still not immediately clear.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

