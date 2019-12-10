Detectives: Man's body found after Gwinnett County house party

Police are on the scene of a homicide that is believed to have happened at a party at a Gwinnett County home.

Witnesses say the 20-year-old man was shot to death during an altercation at a Gwinnett County house party. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers received credible information Tuesday that a person had been shot at a home on the 500 block of Taylor Road in unincorporated Suwannee.

When they got to the scene, officers discovered the body of 20-year-old Lawrenceville resident Christopher Morand.

Witnesses told police that a party took place at the home on Monday night, saying that Morand was shot after getting into an altercation with other party attendees.

Detectives are still processing the crime scene and working with witnesses.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).