Arrest made in early morning Hall County shooting injuring 3

Police in Hall County have made an arrest in an early morning shooting of three people on Tuesday.

Jonathan H. Vazquez-Rivera, 32, was charged with aggravated assault.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 2:30 a.m. 1000 block of Martin Drive near East Ridge Road. Deputies said three men were shot and wounded at the home. They were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. As of Tuesday evening, two of those men were released following treatment.

Deputies said Vazquez-Riveria fled the scene and found his vehicle at Park Hill Apartments off of U.S. 129/Park Hill Drive near his residence.

After a day-long search, deputies said the Gainesville Police Department located Vazquez-Riveria at a home off of North Cliff Colony Drive around 2:30 p.m. and was taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies said further charges are possible.