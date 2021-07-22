Arrest made in deadly fight at southwest Atlanta apartments, police say

article

Police in Atlanta said officers have made an arrest in a deadly fight at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Tynessia Naji, 24, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

Police said they were called around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Ashley Cascade Apartment Homes located along Kimberly Way off of Kimberly Road. Officer arrived to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

The name of the man has not been released.

Naji remained in the Fulton County jail on Thursday without bond.

