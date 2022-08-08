Arrest made after man gunned down at Riverdale restaurant

article

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in a Riverdale strip mall last month.

DeAnthony Whiteside, 21, was charged with malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Officers were called out shortly after 3 p.m. on July 20 to the American Wings and Hibachi located at 1296 Georgia Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale. Clayton County police said officers arrived to find the man, later identified as 31-year-old Emmanuel Udoh, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they were able to piece together what led to Udoh’s death using surveillance images and witness information. Investigators said Udoh confront Whiteside at the counter of the restaurant which lead to Whiteside shooting Udoh.

A Clayton County police cruiser sits in front of a Riverdale-area restaurant that investigators say was the focus of a homicide investigation on July 20, 2022. (FOX 5)

Whiteside then fled the scene in a vehicle with multiple people.

Police said Whiteside turned himself surrendered to July 29. He was booked into the Clayton County Jail.