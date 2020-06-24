Army's Black Daggers honor Georgia's health care workers with special jump

article

Healthcare workers on the frontlines in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic got a special salute falling from the skies Wednesday.

The US Army Black Daggers, Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team performed a jump over Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar East Cobb Health Park as part of the US Army's Salute to Healthcare Workers.

Member of the US Army Black Daggers pack up their parachutes following a jump over Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on June 24, 2020. (FOX 5)

The Black Daggers teamed up with the U.S. Army 2nd Recruiting Brigade for the exhibition jump.

The Army says it is part of their efforts to let health care workers know their hard work has not gone unnoticed.

A member of the US Army Black Daggers poses for photos after a jump over Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on June 24, 2020. (FOX 5)

Many hospital workers took a break to watch the demonstration team as they parachuted down. Some even got a chance to take a picture with the crew.