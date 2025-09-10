Armuchee High football player remembered after deadly crash

The Brief A Floyd County community is grieving after a 15-year-old football player was killed in a crash this week. Authorities said Armuchee High School student David Clemones was a passenger in a pickup truck when it collided with another pickup. Friends and teammates gathered at the crash site Wednesday to build a memorial and remember Clemones.



What we know:

Authorities said Armuchee High School student David Clemones was a passenger in a pickup truck when it collided with another pickup on Calhoun Road near Georgia Loop 1 shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the truck was driven by a 16-year-old teammate who was taking Clemones home from football practice. The vehicles collided as the teen turned left onto Calhoun Road, investigators said.

Clemones and two others were rushed to Atrium Health Floyd Hospital. Doctors later pronounced Clemones dead. The conditions of the other two were not immediately released. Authorities have not said whether charges will be filed.

What they're saying:

Friends and teammates gathered at the crash site Wednesday to build a memorial and remember Clemones as someone who always brought joy to those around him.

"He was always energetic, happy. He was the kind of guy who always had a smile on his face," said teammate Carter Nash.

"It’s really hard for everybody. It’s impacted the whole community," added Layne Rampley, who was also a close friend and teammate.

"We’re all just holding on to each other as best we can," said Tyler Warren, another teammate.

Armuchee High’s principal released a statement saying:

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beloved Tribe — a student, teammate, and friend who touched so many lives. We stand together offering strength and compassion."

What's next:

Counselors have been made available at the school as students and staff cope with the sudden loss.