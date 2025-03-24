Armed woman barricades herself in Doraville home, SWAT team responds
DORAVILLE, Ga. - A reportedly armed woman has barricaded herself inside a Doraville home.
The homeowner tells authorities he doesn’t know who she is.
What we know:
According to the Doraville Police Department, officers were called out to a home along Bonnie Avenue at around 11 a.m.
Police say the homeowner, who is currently in Texas, believed someone had gone into his home without permission.
When officers arrived, they entered the home to find the woman, who told them she was armed and locked herself in one of the rooms.
This prompted a SWAT standoff.
What we don't know:
The name of the woman and how she got into the home remain under investigation.
What's next:
A negotiator is attempting to talk her out of the home and to surrender peacefully.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Doraville Police Department.