Police arrest 2 armed teens accused in Atlanta car break-ins

Atlanta police have arrested two teenagers armed with handguns accused of breaking into cars.

Police say on June 4, officers in the area of Marietta Boulevard and Huff Road came upon a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

According to police, the driver fled when they saw the officers. The car was later found on the 1700 block of Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard.

Officers caught up to the two suspects, identified as a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

At the time of their arrests, officials say both teens were carrying loaded handguns - one of which was stolen.

The girl, identified as Tykeisha Edwards, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and obstruction. The boy is charged with theft by receiving stolen auto and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Investigators say they have since linked the teenagers to multiple vehicle break-ins around Atlanta and say additional charges are expected.