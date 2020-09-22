Armed robbery suspect wanted by Decatur police

article

Decatur police need your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The incident happened on June 8 in the 400 block of Church Street. According to police, the male suspect drew a silver handgun on a store clerk and demanded money from the register.

Armed robbery suspect June 8, 2020 in Decatur, Ga. (Decatur Police Department).

If you recognize the suspect in these photos, contact Inv. Hensel at mark.hensel@decaturga.com or 678/553-6687 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.