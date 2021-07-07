Armed robbery at bank prompts investigation in Banks County

The Banks County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday a heavy police presence on Evans Street is in response to an armed robbery at a bank.

The sheriff's office said the crime occurred at MyGeorgia Credit Union.

Officials said the bank is secure and there were no injuries.

Deputies said suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

There will be a heavy law enforcement presence in the area and police plan to provide an update on their investigation this afternoon.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.