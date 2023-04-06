'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in Middle Georgia

article

Law enforcement in Middle Georgia are searching for man they consider "armed and dangerous".

Jose Antonio Bonilla Alfaro, 34, is wanted by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say he is wanted on 5 outstanding warrants charging him with aggravated assault, aggravated battery – family violence, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, obstruction of an emergency telephone call, cruelty to children in the third degree, and probation violation out of Lowndes County.

Deputies describe him as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He may be driving a green 1993 Ford Ranger extended cab with a black tool box with Georgia tag RCD1985.

Anyone who sees him should not approach, but should call 911 or 229-276-2690 immediately.

Crisp County is located about 130 miles south of Atlanta.