'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for Cobb County apartment murder

An armed and dangerous man is wanted for the shooting death of a 23-year-old Marietta man outside a Cobb County apartment Wednesday night.

Joshua Nash, of Cincinnati, Ohio, is wanted for murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cobb County Police say Nash shot 23-year-old Dacari Early outside an apartment at the Pines at West Cobb apartments located at 2751 Hammonton Road off Favors Road SW.

Officer found Early’s body just after 7:30 p.m. when they arrived at the scene. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, investigators say.

Police say they were able to collect surveillance footage and physical evidence at the scene, and spoke with several witnesses.

A motive behind the deadly shooting is still under investigation.

Early may still be in Georgia or may have traveled back to Ohio, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department.