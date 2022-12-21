Arctic blast affecting holiday flights

It may be one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and Mother Nature certainly did not get the memo.

A massive arctic blast storm is set to wreak havoc at our nation's airports just in time for Christmas.

Delays and cancelations are starting to pour in as the Midwest is set to be blanketed with snow.

"The weather looked not great," said David Duley. "Great for a white Christmas, not good for travel."

Duley flew home to Atlanta Wednesday from Minneapolis. He caught an earlier flight to try and beat the trouble.

"I could see the storm picking up, starting to snow a little bit more, but luckily we were delayed a little bit, but got out," he said.

This winter storm is expected to pack quite the punch as it moves across the country.

It is hitting just as millions get ready to drive or fly for a holiday trip.

The National Weather Service is calling it a "once-in-a-generation" storm.

"My biggest fear is getting one too late in the day that ends up getting postponed to the next day," said Michael Baharaeen. "I am one of the last flights out I think this time, so hopefully we'll be good."

While snow should not be a problem in Atlanta, airport leadership is watching the system closely because the ripple effects will be felt here.

"We're monitoring the weather," said Andrew Gobeil, a Hartsfield-Jackson Airport spokesman. "We had a winter weather meeting just a short time ago, we had one two days ago as well. So, we're looking and working with our forecasters, and we're working with our partners to make sure that we are prepared."

For many travelers heading home for the holidays, the hope is the weather does not cause a major hiccup that forces people to miss important family time.

"I moved my flight up a day, I got the last flight of the day and the last seat, so I was thankful for it," said Danny Trout. "I'm thankful to get home to my two boys for the holidays."

Thursday and Friday could be some of the worst days to travel.

According to FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights have already been canceled across the country Thursday and 500 on Friday.

Airport officials say travelers or those expecting people should check with the airline directly.