Archer HS implements new rules after armed man arrested at football game

article

Just a little over three weeks after an armed man showed up to an Archer High School football game, the school announced a heightened security policy at games moving forward.

A representative from Archer laid out the following new rules:

Any student not of high school age must enter with a parent or guardian. Any underage student not accompanied by an adult will be escorted to the main gate and must be picked up by their parent or guardian. Unsupervised student drop-offs are not allowed.

All high school-aged students not accompanied by a parent or guardian will be required to show Archer student ID upon entry.

Only students from Archer High School and the visiting team will be permitted to enter without a parent or guardian.

Refunds will not be given to students who disobey any of the above rules, or who are asked to leave throughout the game.

The school says it will also continue to implement the clear bag policy at all games. To review that policy, click here.

ARMED MAN SHOWS UP TO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME WITH RIFLE AND TWO HANDGUNS, SCHOOL SAYS

Archer students said they left feeling uneasy after a gunman was apprehended in the high school parking lot on Sept. 16.

19-year-old Brian Garfield Fort was found possessing a rifle and two additional handguns. The Gwinnett County School Police Department said Fort was not a student there.

He was charged for possession on school property.

"Firearms on school property is not only against the school district policy, but it’s against the law, and as we saw in this case if you violate that law your face criminal charges," said district spokesperson Bernard Watson.

The new rules are expected to maintain student safety at Archer moving forward.