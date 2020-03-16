Archdiocese of Atlanta suspends public masses through Palm Sunday

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta has suspended all public masses beginning Tuesday for the next three weeks. That includes the weekends of March 21-22, March 28-29, and April 4-5.

In a letter to the faithful on Monday, Diocesan Administrator Reverend Joel M. Konzen wrote in part:

“As we walk through this Lent, we have an opportunity to embrace sacrifice and ministry in a whole new way. Each day brings new information on the spread of COVID-19 from medical professionals as well as new directives from public health officials and civil authorities.

“Bishop Ned Shlesinger and I look to serve the spiritual needs of our people as we make decisions on how best to protect the health of our communities. We want you to know that, in concert with the College of Consultors of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, we have wrestled with each of these decisions. The wellbeing and safety of all the faithful are preeminent in our concerns.”

The archdiocese said they will continue to keep churches open for prayer and adoration, but ask those who might be sick to stay away and those who visit to practice social distancing.

In addition, priests will continue to hear individual confessions. Weddings and funerals will be limited to immediate family and all in-parish receptions are canceled. Other gatherings are also canceled.

The Archdiocese of Atlanta will offer masses online. A list can be found here: https://archatl.com/covid-19/