Massive fire spreads to 3 homes in Brookhaven townhouse community

Firefighters are battling flames that quickly spread inside a Brookhaven townhome neighborhood early Friday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that crews received their first call about a fire around 3:45 a.m. at a home on the 1000 block of Arbor Trace.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to find flames coming through the roof of the home.

While crews were battling the blaze, they got another call with reports of a second home fire in the 1000 block of Lenox Park.

Officials with DeKalb Fire say the radiant heat from the first fire was so strong that it quickly spread to the other attached home and another nearby building.

Assistant Chief Christopher Morrison told FOX 5 that the proximity of the buildings allowed the fire to easily spread from one house to the next.

"The space is so compact … so it's very limited space-wise in the interior," Morrison said.

Crews quickly worked to knock down the bulk of the fire and remain on the scene looking for flare-ups.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the blaze. The residents of the home that first caught on fire were out of town and noticed the flames on their doorbell camera, Morrison said. The two residents of the other homes affected were able to evacuate safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.