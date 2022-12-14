Arbor Mall shoplifter wanted for snatching jewelry

article

Do you recognize this man? Douglasville police are looking for a suspect they said shoplifted jewelry from the Arbor Place Mall on Sunday.

The man captured on surveillance entered the Diamonds Forever store in the mall to look at a gold bracelet.

The police were told that's when the suspect walked out without purchasing the item.

If you recognize him, please give the Douglasville Police Department a call at 678-293-1747.