Arbor Mall shoplifter wanted for snatching jewelry

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Douglasville
FOX 5 Atlanta
(Credit: Douglasville Police Department) (Supplied)

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Do you recognize this man? Douglasville police are looking for a suspect they said shoplifted jewelry from the Arbor Place Mall on Sunday.

The man captured on surveillance entered the Diamonds Forever store in the mall to look at a gold bracelet.

The police were told that's when the suspect walked out without purchasing the item.

If you recognize him, please give the Douglasville Police Department a call at 678-293-1747.