APS changes start date for upcoming school year

The Brief APS students will now start school on Monday, Aug. 4. The district says they hope moving the first day to a Monday will improve student attendance.



Atlanta Public Schools students will get an extra weekend this summer.

What we know:

The district changed the start date for the 2025/2026 school year from Friday, Aug. 1 to Monday, Aug. 4.

Leaders hope moving the first day to a Monday will "maximize student attendance on day one and throughout the school year."

You can see the updated school calendar below.