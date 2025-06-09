Expand / Collapse search

APS changes start date for upcoming school year

By Sam Daniel FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  June 9, 2025 1:53pm EDT
Atlanta Public Schools
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • APS students will now start school on Monday, Aug. 4.
    • The district says they hope moving the first day to a Monday will improve student attendance.

Atlanta Public Schools students will get an extra weekend this summer. 

What we know:

The district changed the start date for the 2025/2026 school year from Friday, Aug. 1 to Monday, Aug. 4.

Leaders hope moving the first day to a Monday will "maximize student attendance on day one and throughout the school year."

You can see the updated school calendar below. 

The Source: Information for this article came from a press release written by APS. This article was updated to provide a reason for the change. 

Atlanta Public SchoolsAtlantaEducation