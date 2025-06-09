APS changes start date for upcoming school year
article
Atlanta Public Schools students will get an extra weekend this summer.
What we know:
The district changed the start date for the 2025/2026 school year from Friday, Aug. 1 to Monday, Aug. 4.
Leaders hope moving the first day to a Monday will "maximize student attendance on day one and throughout the school year."
You can see the updated school calendar below.
The Source: Information for this article came from a press release written by APS. This article was updated to provide a reason for the change.