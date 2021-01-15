Apple invests $25M in 'first-of-its-kind' education hub in Atlanta

A partnership with Apple and Atlanta's historically black colleges and universities will result in the construction of a global headquarters for innovation.

The education hub will open within the historic Atlanta University Center.

Apple said this state of the art facility will include a robust digital platform because they want students within all HBCU’s to benefit from these critical resources. This initiative is part of their $100 million pledge to help dismantle systemic barriers to opportunity.

Together with Southern Company and Ed Farm, Apple will build this global HBCU campus for innovation and learning.

The tech giant will contribute $25 million to the new Propel Center.

"Corporate America has figured out that it's in their best interest to diversify," Clark Atlanta University President George French Jr. said. "It's in their best interest to come to this AUC and to get the best and the brightest talent, that increases their bottom line."

The goal is for this global campus to connect HBCU students to technology curriculum, entrepreneurship skills development, and accelerator programs - with a focus on social justice and equity.

"This is an opportunity, not just for corporations to bring resources to HBCUs but it's an opportunity for corporations to visit and come and interact with HBCUs and recruit the best and the brightest talent," French explained.

We're told experts from Apple will help develop curricula and provide ongoing mentorship and learning support along with offering internship opportunities.

"As a mass media arts major, having new equipment will be amazing because we will be able to have new cameras as well as new editing software, which we wouldn't be able to have access to otherwise," CAU student Jeydah Jenkins said.

Jenkins went on to say that her "favorite component of the propel center is the fact that they will be allowing students to be in residence halls and that will allow students to network and collaborate."

The Propel Center is expected to open later this year.

