APD: Suspects on the run after driving straight at officer

Police say three suspects are on the run after driving straight at officers Monday morning.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the incident happened early Monday on the 600 block of Martin Street after reports came in about a group of men breaking into cars.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say the caller pointed out a grey Nissan sedan with three men inside.

According to police, as an officer approached, the suspects accelerated straight toward him. The officer fired a shot, at which time the Nissan drove into a dead-end area of the apartment complex and crashed.

After the crash, the three suspects took off on foot. Another officer confronted one of the suspects and, at one point fired her weapon, police said. None of the men are currently in custody and officials do not know if they were injured.

During the investigation, officials say they learned that the crashed vehicle was also stolen from Clayton County and may possible have been involved in several other crimes overnight.

Advertisement

"We believe the vehicle was involved in an early robbery this morning and we believe there's evidence of that robbery inside the vehicle at this time," APD Major Carlo Peek said at the scene.

Investigators say they also discovered a handgun inside the vehicle.

The GBI has been called in to investigate since a shot was fired by officers. No officers were injured in the incident.

There is no information about the suspects at this time.

If you know anything about the incident, please call Atlanta police.