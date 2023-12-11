APD officers hospitalized after wreck at intersection, driver arrested

article

Two Atlanta police officers are recovering after they were involved in a wreck overnight.

The crash happened around midnight at the intersection of Forsyth Street and Mitchell Street.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the patrol car was going through the intersection when it was hit by a driver who ran a red light.

Medics rushed both officers to Grady Memorial Hospital. As of the last update, the officers were stable.

Investigators say the driver of the other vehicle was arrested for a license violation and other traffic-related charges.

Officials have not released the names of the officers or the other driver.