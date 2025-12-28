APD investigator, woman identified in fatal Virginia-Highland shooting

article

The Brief Kevin Stroner and Moriah Cardona were identified as the two found dead on Cooledge Avenue. Stroner was a decorated 13-year veteran and investigator with the Atlanta Police Department. Police are not seeking any suspects in the isolated shooting incident.



Police have identified the man and woman found dead at a home in Virginia-Highland.

What we know:

They said the deceased were Kevin Stroner, 56, and Moriah Cardona, 44.

Stroner and Cardona were found dead in what police call an isolated incident Saturday at a home on Cooledge Avenue. Property records show Stroner owned the home.

Police said there is no threat to the public and no outstanding suspects, but officials have not released what led to the shooting.

Dig deeper:

Public records show Stroner was an investigator with APD and joined the force as a second career around 13 years ago.

Stroner received a commendation on the department's Facebook page for helping arrest an accused robber in Dec. 2020. He also received an earlier commendation for stopping an armed robbery in progress at a Family Dollar in 2012.

What's next:

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death for both individuals.

APD said it is offering counseling services to officers grieving the loss.