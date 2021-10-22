APD: Car theft suspect caught thanks to 'exotic' vehicle

article

Atlanta police say a car theft suspect was caught thanks to his unusual and recognizable vehicle.

According to the APD, officers were searching for a man wanted in Atlanta and Sandy Springs for breaking into and stealing cars.

Police say the Video Integration Center noticed the man's "exotic" vehicle covered with stickers in southeast Atlanta and alerted officers.

Together Atlanta police and the Georgia State Patrol pulled the man over. He's now in custody.

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect or said what he will be charged with.

