Deputies concerned for missing 24-year-old Cherokee County woman's safety

Cherokee County deputies need the public's help in the search for a missing 24-year-old woman.

Officials say 24-year-old Anya Love FangLi Bailey was last seen at her home in the Bridgemill subdivision nears Bells Ferry and Sixes Road.

Investigators believe that Bailey left sometime Sunday night on foot and deputies are concerned for her safety.

The missing woman is described as being 4-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 95 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Bailey was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have seen her or have any information about where she could be, call 911 or the Cherokee Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239.