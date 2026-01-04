Antonio Thornton Jr savannah deadly shooting balloon release

The Brief Franklin Leonard James Jr., 16, faces felony murder and armed robbery charges for the death of Antonio Thornton Jr. Approximately 70 people gathered at Baycreek Park to honor the 17-year-old student before his scheduled May graduation. Tyesha Abdullah says she forgives her son’s killer, citing her faith as she navigates the tragic loss.



A 16-year-old is facing murder charges as a Gwinnett County family mourns the loss of 17-year-old Antonio Thornton Jr., who was shot and killed while visiting family in Savannah in December 2025.

The backstory:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation recently charged Franklin Leonard James Jr. as an adult in connection with the death.

James faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony by a person under the age of 18.

What they're saying:

On Saturday, about 70 people gathered at Baycreek Park in Loganville for a balloon release to honor Thornton. The park was filled with red, black, and white, his favorite colors. Thornton was a high school senior scheduled to graduate in May with plans to attend college.

"He was loved by so many people," said Tyesha Abdullah, Thornton's mother. "So many people are going to miss him. He left us in a horrible way."

Abdullah described her son, whom she called TJ, as her best friend. "We do everything together," Abdullah said. "It’s always been me and TJ. For him not to be here anymore it’s hard on me."

While Abdullah said she is glad an arrest has been made, she expressed empathy for the suspect's family. "Everybody is losing in this situation," Abdullah said. "I’m just praying for everybody in this situation."

Abdullah noted that she is leaning on her faith to navigate the tragedy. "I forgive him because that’s what God wants me to do," Abdullah said. "That’s what I’m supposed to do, even though it’s hard, it’s not easy."