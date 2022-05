article

Police in LaGrange are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Anthony Russum was reported missing from a home along Louise Street on May 5, but has since been seen in the Hill Street area, LaGrange police said.

Police describe Russum as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, about 115 pounds, with black hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Detective Sweatt at 706-883-2690.