Annual Toys for Tots campaign underway in Atlanta

The Brief Toys for Tots campaign active at all metro Atlanta Publix stores through Dec. 14. Marines, volunteers and Santa encouraging shoppers to donate new, unwrapped toys. Special "Great Toy Drop" event set for Saturday in Marietta.



The U.S. Marine Corps’ annual Toys for Tots campaign is underway across metro Atlanta, with collection boxes set up at every Publix location now through Dec. 14.

What we know:

Organizers say the drive encourages shoppers to pick up an extra toy while doing their regular grocery run, making donating simple even for those who forget to bring one from home.

FOX 5’s Buck Lanford visited the Publix at Moore’s Mill Center on Monday, where early donations included footballs, dolls, Hot Wheels and craft kits. Volunteers—along with Santa, who demonstrated "Lego curls"—reminded shoppers that the program is a partnership between the Marines, United Way, Publix, Pepsi-Cola and FOX 5.

What they're saying:

Marines on-site said the effort allows them to give back to the community and bring joy to families facing difficult times. Those unable to donate at a store can also participate in the "Great Toy Drop" this Saturday at the Publix on Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, where Santa and Marine volunteers will be collecting toys from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.