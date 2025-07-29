Annual list of best hospitals released; Here are top Georgia hospitals

article

The Brief Emory University Hospital was ranked the No. 1 hospital in Georgia and metro Atlanta for the 14th year in a row, with national recognition in Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Urology. Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital placed No. 2 statewide for the tenth consecutive year, while Emory University Hospital Midtown ranked No. 5 in Georgia and No. 4 in Atlanta. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta earned national rankings in 10 pediatric specialties, including top-15 placements in pediatric cancer, cardiology, GI surgery, and orthopedics.



Three Emory Healthcare hospitals are once again recognized among Georgia’s top medical centers, according to the 2025–26 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings.

What we know:

Emory University Hospital was named the No. 1 hospital in Georgia and metro Atlanta for the 14th year in a row. It also earned national rankings in Geriatrics (42nd), Neurology & Neurosurgery (33rd), and Urology (41st), and was rated high performing in several specialties, including Cancer and Heart & Vascular Surgery.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital came in No. 2 in Georgia and Atlanta for the tenth consecutive year. It received high-performing marks in Geriatrics, Orthopaedics, Urology, and more.

Emory University Hospital Midtown ranked No. 5 in Georgia and No. 4 in metro Atlanta.

Emory Johns Creek Hospital was noted as high performing in GI Surgery, Geriatrics, and Neurology.

These rankings are based on an evaluation of more than 4,400 hospitals across the country, analyzing 30 medical and surgical specialties using patient outcomes and safety data.

Other top Georgia hospitals recognized:

No. 3 Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville

No. 4 Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, Atlanta

No. 6 Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Marietta

No. 7 Northside Hospital Cherokee, Canton

No. 7 Piedmont Athens Regional, Athens

No. 9 Northside Hospital Forsyth

No. 9 Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Fayetteville

No. 11 AdventHealth Redmond, Rome

No. 11 Northside Hospital, Atlanta

No. 11 Northside Hospital Gwinnett

No. 14 Atrium Health Navicent, Macon

No. 15 Piedmont Augusta Hospital, Augusta

These hospitals are among 504 "Best Regional Hospitals" across 49 states and 95 metro areas.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta was also ranked as one of the best hospitals for children in the Southeast by U.S. News.

Children's was ranked No. 19 nationally for Neonatology; 12th for pediatric cancer; 12th for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery; 32nd for pediatric diabetes and endocrinology; 13th for pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery; 13th for pediatric nephrology; 14th for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery; 8th for pediatric orthopedics; 22nd for pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery; and 14th for pediatric urology.

Why you should care:

"Most health care decisions are made close to home," said Ben Harder, U.S. News’ chief of health analysis. "These rankings help families choose the highest-quality care available in their communities."

National Honor Roll

U.S. News also named 20 hospitals nationwide to its 2025–26 Honor Roll, including Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, and Massachusetts General Hospital. No Georgia hospitals made the Honor Roll.

The full rankings are available at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals.