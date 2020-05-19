Annual Atlanta animation and gaming festival shifts to virtual offerings

It’s become a popular destination for animation, gaming, and cosplay enthusiasts, drawing a crowd of more than 39,000 people to downtown Atlanta last year. This year, of course, crowds won’t be packing into the Georgia World Congress Center — but that doesn’t mean MomoCon 2020 won’t take place at all.

Organizers of MomoCon — an annual convention dedicated to animation, gaming, comics, and costumes — have created a virtual version of the event, dubbing it MomoConline. Events will take place over Memorial Day Weekend, from Thursday, May 21st through Sunday May, 24th, and will use digital platform Twitch to host live-streaming panels and other events.

MomoConline will also utilize the website Discord, creating an online fan community in which participants can interact with one another. MomoCon shopping has also moved online; a vendor list and artist alley list have been posted on the event’s main website.

Of course, cosplay is a huge part of the MomoCon experience, and this year, social media will play a major role in highlighting some of the event’s best and most creative looks. Participants are encouraged to post pictures of their cosplay looks with the hashtag #MomoCosplayDay on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

For more information on this year’s event, clicking here is a good place to start — you’ll find links to Twitch, Discord, and shopping. And click on the video player in this article to hear our interview with MomoCon director Chris Stuckey and founder Jess Merriman.

