Anne Arundel County police officer suspended pending investigation into involvement in Capitol riot

An Anne Arundel County police officer has been suspended with pay pending an investigation into the officer's involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 6.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department says the department's Office of Professional Standards will review the officer's involvement and "determine whether there was a violation of this agency’s policies or applicable laws," according to a statement released Monday. The department says it will work in cooperation with federal authorities.

"The Anne Arundel County Police Department is committed to the highest level of ethical standards by its sworn and civilian members, whether on or off duty. The Anne Arundel County Police Department also supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly," the statement reads.

FOX 5's Evan Lambert reports the officer, who was off-duty at the time of the riot, has not been charged with a crime. He says the county is not elaborating on what the person's role was in events, citing personnel privacy laws.