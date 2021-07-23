12-year-old girl reported missing in Atlanta, police say

article

Atlanta police need your help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday morning.

Officials say 12-year-old Aniyah Smith was last seen at her home on the 700 block of Magnolia Way around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Smith is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair put up in Afro-puffs.

It is not known what the missing girl was wearing before she disappeared.

This is not the first time that Smith has been reported missing. She had earlier been reported missing by Atlanta police in May.

If you have any information about where Aniyah Smith could be, please call the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260 or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

