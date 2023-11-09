Animal rescue seeks info on puppy abandoned by Southwest counter at Indianapolis International Airport

article

An Indiana-based animal shelter is asking the public for help to find the owner of a puppy abandoned at the Indianapolis International Airport.

The dog, who rescuers named Boeing, was left behind by its owner, according to Speedway Animal Rescue.

A police report said the "small white fluffy dog" was found near the Southwest Airlines ticket counters in an unattended dog carrier. The carrier was found beside a trash receptacle and "it appeared the carrier with the dog were intentionally left there," according to the Indianapolis Airport Police Department.

The carrier was opened, and the dog appeared to be too large for the container, the report said. The dog was covered in its own urine and feces when discovered. "It's quite evident that the dog had been inside its carrier for quite some time," Officer Dale Horstman wrote.

The police officer contacted Speedway Animal Rescue, which agreed to place the puppy in foster care.

"My *guess* is that he did not have a health certificate and the owner had to make a choice," the rescue said in a Facebook post. "If you are that owner, please contact us. You will not get in trouble. Your dog is safe, we just want information so that we can keep an eye on his injuries and better understand what he may need."

The rescue agency estimates that Boeing is about 4 or 5 months old. He has stitches in his front leg/armpit area and a body bandage. He is neutered and does not have a microchip, Speedway Animal Rescue said.

Boeing the puppy was placed into foster care until his owner can claim him. (Speedway Animal Rescue / Fox News)

"He is a very happy-go-lucky dog and has enjoyed spending time with his foster's other dogs," the employee said.

The nonprofit agency urged members of the public or veterinarians who may recognize Boeing to reach out to them.

It is unclear why the puppy was left alone at the airport.

"There are quite a few scenarios here and we aren’t looking to accuse anyone of anything or place blame," the rescue told local news station FOX 59.

Boeing was described as a "happy-go-lucky" dog and has enjoyed spending time with his foster's other dogs, Speedway Animal Rescue said. (Speedway Animal Rescue / Fox News)

Indianapolis International Airport does not permit pets in the terminals unless they are being used to assist disabled individuals, or are in proper pet containers, according to iFly.com.

Airline pet policies can vary widely, and it is recommended that flyers contact their airline to inquire about the rules before making a reservation.

Southwest Airlines welcomes small, vaccinated domestic cats and dogs in an appropriate pet carrier on domestic flights, according to airline policies. Pets must be vaccinated, but Southwest does not require documentation.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has established rules and regulations for transporting live animals. Pets are required to be at least 8 weeks old and fully weaned before traveling by air.

