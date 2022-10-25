Angry McDonald's customer in Georgia goes on rampage

Police are asking the public for help identifying an irate Waynesboro McDonald's customer who wasn't "lovin' it" this week.

In a Facebook post, the officers said the man threw a temper tantrum, among other things.

In the surveillance video from the local restaurant, a man in what appears to be a Portland Trail Blazers basketball jersey and white bucket hat can be seen reaching through the drive-thru window to grab canisters full of liquids, dumping their contents and throwing them at least one employee.

"Let it be known that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in the city of Waynesboro," the post said.

It is not clear what led to the outburst as the muted video clip only shows the attack itself.

The police are asking anyone who knows the suspect in the video or witnessed the incident to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8030.

"We would like to serve him a criminal charge combo," they said.