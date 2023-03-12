Andrew Young's 91st birthday celebrated with mural over Georgia's Own Credit Union

article

Happy Birthday to former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young. As the civil rights legend and American politician celebrated 91 years on Sunday, Georgia's Own Credit Union had a special gift to honor his legacy.

A mural of Young now overlooks the city of Atlanta from the top of the credit union's headquarters.

The artwork was described as being about the length of two basketball courts, it sits nearly 450 feet above street level.

The entire concept and execution of the design came from a local Black artist by the name of C. Flux Sing.

"My goal was to capture Ambassador Young in three different phases of his life," Sing said. "The first one on the right introduces him as a determined young man with focus, courage and vision. The one on the left shows him in-motion, driving forward as a leader. Finally, the primary face in the center is him as an older man, just smiling with a humbleness for his achievements and legacy. If he can accomplish everything he did for our community, it inspires me to similarly give back and make a difference in whatever ways I can."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 12: Ambassador Andrew Young attends his 90th Birthday Celebration at Georgia World Congress Center on March 12, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Expand

Rev. Young has had a well-decorated career as a pastor, a fierce advocate for voting and civil rights, a congressman, ambassador to the UN and eventually Atlanta's mayor. He was even a close confidante of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

You can catch a glimpse of the artwork from now until 11:59 p.m. Sunday evening at the 100 Peachtree Building.