Andrew Young on President Carter: 'He has done his job and he knows that'

Former President Jimmy Carter is receiving hospice care at his plains home with his family by his side.

On Thursday afternoon, former Atlanta mayor and Carter administration member Andrew Young reflected on his relationship with the former president.

He says Carter was all smiles as he spoke during a Black History Month celebration in Brookhaven.

"He has no fear of what's coming that he has, you know, he has done his job and he knows that," Young said. "I don't think there's anybody on earth that has been up working at 5 a.m. almost every morning of his life. I mean, his day started an hour before daylight."

Young says he visited the former commander-in-chief just last week.

Carter appointed Young as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in 1977.

At 98 years old, Carter is the oldest living U.S. president.