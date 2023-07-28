Americans traveling to Europe will need visas starting in 2024

article

If you're planning a trip to Europe, it may not be as simple as just booking a flight and hotel stay.

Beginning in January 2024, Americans will have to get travel authorization to enter 30 countries marking the end of visa-free travel in Europe for U.S. citizens.

This week, the European Union announced a new security program mandating U.S. passport holders to obtain visas before heading to any of the visa-required countries like Spain, France, and Greece.

What’s the process to get a visa?

Travelers planning a European vacation are required to visit the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) . If you want to improve your chances of getting a visa before your trip, you should apply early.

RELATED: 3 in 5 Americans say inflation is affecting their summer travel plans, survey shows

The EU website notes applicants must submit their personal information, including their passport details, their job, where they live, and their upcoming travel plans and travel history.

Per EU guidance, vacationers should apply for a visa before booking a flight and hotel reservations.

How much does the visa cost?

The visa is $8 and similar to the one European tourists must have when coming to the U.S., which is $21. Parents and legal guardians who need to get visas for minors can apply for them on their behalf.

RELATED: Holiday travel: Is now the time to book airline tickets?

Is there an application fee?

Travelers under 18 years old or at least 71 don’t have to pay the fee, and individuals who are family members of EU citizens or non-EU nationals who can move freely throughout the EU are also exempt.

The EU explains on its website the importance of ensuring the applicant's passport information is accurate on the form (name, passport number, etc.) because you will be denied entry into a European country if any of the information on your visa is incorrect.

How long does the process take?

According to the EU, applications can be approved in minutes, while others could take roughly four days. If additional information is needed or the person has to be interviewed, applications could take 14–30 days to process. If a person gets rejected for a visa, they can appeal the decision.

If you have made a mistake on your form , the quickest way to get a visa is to submit another ETIAS application because a request to correct typos can take up to 30 days to process. If you have submitted an incorrect nationality or passport number, you will have to pay for another application.

Once the application is submitted, the individual will receive an email confirmation with an ETIAS number, which you should hold on to for future reference.

If the applicant is approved, the visa is valid for three days, and travelers can stay in the country for up to 90 days.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.













