Americans cutting back on essentials, new survey says

The Brief Georgetown researchers found that 7 in 10 people struggle to afford basic needs, including housing, groceries, medical bills and child care. A Habitat for Humanity survey of 30,000 people across 22 countries found that three-quarters cut at least one expense to afford housing. In the Habitat survey, 13% said housing costs caused them to delay or skip medical care.



Paying for basic necessities is putting pressure on household budgets, with findings from Georgetown researchers and Habitat for Humanity highlighting difficulties covering everyday expenses.

What we know:

Data from the Georgetown Center on Poverty and Inequality found that 7 in 10 people have trouble affording needs such as housing, groceries, medical bills and child care.

Groceries and child care strain budgets

Analysts pointed to child care as a widespread financial burden, while grocery costs are putting pressure on families in every state.

The findings highlight the competing expenses households face as they try to cover both daily necessities and larger bills.

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Housing costs drive spending cuts

A separate Habitat for Humanity survey of 30,000 people across 22 countries found that three out of four respondents had reduced at least one expense to afford their housing.

About one-third reported cutting back on food, taking on extra work or using emergency savings to help cover housing expenses.

Some respondents put off medical care

The Habitat survey also found that 13% of respondents had delayed or skipped medical care because of housing costs.

The results show how the financial pressure of keeping a roof overhead can affect spending on food, savings and health care.