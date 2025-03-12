'American Idol' winner headlines Neil Diamond musical at the Fox

The Brief "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" opened at The Fox Theatre Tuesday night and runs through Sunday, March 16. The show opened on Broadway in 2022 and traces the life and musical journey of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Neil Diamond. Diamond is played by a pair of actors in the show, including "American Idol" Season 14 winner Nick Fradiani.



"Sweet Caroline." "You Don’t Bring Me Flowers." "America."

You know the songs. But how much do you know about the man who made them classics?

"A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" opened at The Fox Theatre Tuesday night and runs through Sunday, March 16tas part of the current Broadway in Atlanta season.

The show — which opened on Broadway in 2022 and ran there until mid-2024 — traces the life and musical journey of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Neil Diamond. Diamond, of course, burst onto the popular music scene in the 1960s (releasing early hits including 1966’s "Cherry, Cherry") and became a superstar in the 1970s thanks to chart-topping hits including "Cracklin’ Rosie," and the Barbra Streisand duet "You Don’t Bring Me Flowers."

Diamond is played by a pair of actors in the show, billed as "Now" and "Then" versions of the singer-songwriter. Those roles are filled in the current tour by Tony-nominated stage actor Robert Westenberg and "American Idol" Season 14 winner Nick Fradiani. We know Fradiani well here at Good Day Atlanta, having covered his 2015 "Idol" journey as he won over judges Harry Connick, Jr., Jennifer Lopez, and Keith Urban — and, of course, the voting public.

Showtimes for "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. For ticket information, click here.