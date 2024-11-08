Expand / Collapse search

American Freight closing hundreds of stores, including Georgia locations

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 8, 2024 9:15am EST
ATLANTA - Mega furniture retailer American Freight is closing hundreds of locations nationwide as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings filed by its parent company. 

The closures include stores across Georgia, with locations in Marietta, Norcross, Decatur, Morrow, and Conyers set to shut their doors.

As part of the bankruptcy process, American Freight will hold "going out of business" sales at these stores, offering potential deals for customers in the metro Atlanta area and beyond. 

Shoppers may find significant discounts on furniture as the company liquidates inventory in preparation for closing these sites.