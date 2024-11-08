American Freight closing hundreds of stores, including Georgia locations

article

Mega furniture retailer American Freight is closing hundreds of locations nationwide as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings filed by its parent company.

The closures include stores across Georgia, with locations in Marietta, Norcross, Decatur, Morrow, and Conyers set to shut their doors.

As part of the bankruptcy process, American Freight will hold "going out of business" sales at these stores, offering potential deals for customers in the metro Atlanta area and beyond.

Shoppers may find significant discounts on furniture as the company liquidates inventory in preparation for closing these sites.