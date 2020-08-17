AMC Theaters set to reopen at 1920 ticket prices

One of the biggest industries to shut its doors during this pandemic has been the movie theaters. But AMC Theatres are reopening in 2020, but adding a 1920 twist.

The average ticket price last year – and we are doing last year since we haven’t really been going to movies in 2020 – was close to $10. Add in a few family members, added price for peak times, and concessions, and boy, that’s an expensive night of fun.

To encourage movie-goers to head back to the movie theater, AMC is beginning to reopen starting Thursday. But here’s what they’ve done to sweeten the pot. Tickets are at their 1920 price of 15 cents. Yep, so empty the change jar.

Eight area AMC theaters are in the first phase of re-opening. They hope to have two-thirds ready for movies by Sept. 3.

ATLANTA AMC THEATRES OPENING THURSDAY

AMC North Dekalb Mall 16

AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18

AMC Avenue Forsyth 12

AMC North Point 12

AMC Phipps Plaza 14

AMC Colonial 18

AMC Southlake Pavilion 24

AMC Parkway Pointe 15

Here are the rules of engagement. Masks must be worn by staff and movie-goers. Not all masks or coverings are acceptable: No neck gaiters, bandanas, or masks with vents or exhalation valves. If you forget yours, they sell them for $1.

We are told theater cleaning and sanitizing has been enhanced. Seating will be distanced. The menu will be limited. You can take your mask off to eat. Cashless transactions will be preferred.

