2-year-old Rome girl subject of Amber Alert found safe, father in custody

article

A 2-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert is back with her family, according to Rome police.

The ordeal started around 10 a.m. off Fountain Square.

Investigators say Jackie Blaine Tucker is facing a number of charges after he kidnapped his 2-year-old daughter, Remington Poe. Tucker, who police say has no legal authority to take the child, took the little girl without her mother's permission.

Authorities were able to track Tucker through his cell phone. Eventually a captain with the Rome Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team was able to make contact with Tucker who agreed to surrender himself and to turn the child over to officers.

The little girl was recovered unharmed around 12:48 p.m. near Sam Harris Road.

Tucker was taken into custody. He is charged with kidnappings, cruelty to children, obstruction of a 911 call and battery under the family violence act.

Jackie Blaine Tucker (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Tucker was taken into custody. He is charged with kidnappings, cruelty to children, obstruction of a 911 call and battery under the family violence act.