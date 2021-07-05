Police: Abducted toddler found safe, one person in custody

article

The Georgia Burueau of Investigation said a 2-year-old was found safe after a search the toddler abducted near College Park.

One person is in custody, the GBI reports

Police said Dazmond Price Jr., 2 years old, was abducted shortly before 6 a.m. by Dazmond Price, Sr. They were last seen near 4165 Roosevelt Highway in College Park and police think they could be headed to Texas.

Police tell the public to look out for a 2020 Silver Nissan Rogue on Monday morning. Police said the car has a Florida license plate that reads JJYV44.

Police said the suspect also has a non-biological daughter, 18-year-old Kimya Love.

Police said the suspect, Dazmond Price Sr, also has a non-biological daughter, 18-year-old Kimya Love. (Photo courtesy of South Fulton Police Department Expand

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Fulton Police Department at 470-451-1003.

A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has since been issued.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.